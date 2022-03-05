Amidst the cries for help by several Indian students still stuck in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) authorities, on March 5, said it is "deeply concerned" about their safety in the eastern city of Sumy and has asked both Russia and Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire for their safe exit from the conflict zone.

"We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said in a tweet on March 5. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies with every passing day, the ground reality for Indian students stuck in the war-torn region is worsening. Bagchi added that the students have been advised to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks.

Earlier this week, the death of an Indian student was confirmed by authorities. His family still awaits the return of his body home. On March 4, Bagchi had said around 700 Indians were stranded in Sumy. Bagchi claimed that the MEA and Indian embassies are in regular touch with the students.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Russian envoy told United Nations Security Council it is doing "everything to evacuate foreigners" from Ukraine. While the Kremlin has been accused of "war crimes" amidst global fury, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that it is arranging civilian movement from the Belgorod region and "buses have been waiting for Indian students and other foreign nationals".