The Delhi government on Friday, March 5, honoured 17 lecturers for their outstanding work in colleges and state universities funded by it. Hailing their efforts, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that teachers and lecturers are the biggest contributors to nation-building, as per a PTI report.

"Our teachers impact millions of lives with their work. Our teachers prepare the foundation of the country, our children, for the future. The faculty members of our colleges have been instrumental in building a knowledge-based society in Delhi, so it is our duty to honour them. Our vision is to change the country through education and our teachers are contributing in this direction by leading the movement," he said.

The ‘Award for College Lecturers' scheme was launched by the AAP dispensation in 2019 to acknowledge the contribution of lecturers. They are selected on the basis of student feedback, improvement in results, research work, extra-curricular activities and other areas of academics. To assess these aspects, an evaluation committee is formed at the college and university levels.

According to the guidelines for the award, there is a provision to award one lecturer each from the 28 colleges under the government-funded university and two lecturers each from the three state universities. The award comprises Rs 1 lakh and a citation.