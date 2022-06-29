Due to the focussed efforts of the government via various social protection schemes, India's educational and household conditions have improved. This is especially true when it comes to areas like water availability and sanitation. This is what The State of Inequality in India Report showed.



Released by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), The State of Inequality in India Report has complied information on inequities across sectors of health, and education, household characteristics and the labour market, as stated in a report by ANI.



As per Saudi Gazette, the report was written by the Institute for Competitiveness and provides insights into the depth and nature of inequality in India.



Dr Debroy stated, "inequality is an emotive issue. It is also an empirical issue since definition and measurement are both contingent on the metric used and data available, including its timeline".



"To reduce poverty and enhance employment, since May 2014, the government has introduced a variety of measures interpreting inclusion as the provision of necessities, measures that have enabled India to withstand the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic better," He further added.



Saudi publication referring to the report said that by 2019-20, 95% of the schools have functional toilet facilities on the school premises of which 96.9% are functional toilets for girls.



The Union Territories like Goa, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry have achieved universal (100%) coverage of functional electricity connections.



Saudi publication also pointed out that the Gross Enrolment Ratio between 2018-19 and 2019-20 at the primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary, has also increased.