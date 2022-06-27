A viral video of Samajwadi Party MLA Dr R K Verma, where he is seen pushing a brick wall of an under-construction government college in Shivsat village of Raniganj assembly constituency in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been circulating on social media over the weeeknd. And now, the MLA, who was exposing the use of substandard material in the construction of the college, has been booked at Kandhai Police Station along with a few others.



The MLA has been booked for "demolishing" the wall of an under-construction engineering college in Shivsat village of Raniganj assembly constituency, as stated in a copy by PTI.



Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal Antil on Sunday, June 26, informed PTI that the FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Mohammad Irshad. He is the project manager of the firm that is involved in the construction of the Government Engineering College.



Mohammad Irshad, in his complaint, alleged that the MLA and his supporters visited the construction site on Friday, June 24. They rebuked and even threatened to kill the workers who were trying to stop him from bringing down the wall.



It was reported that the MLA was inspecting the construction site to expose gross corruption when it comes to the material being used for the college.



The MLA had informed that he was in the area to attend a mass marriage event and went to inspect the website only after he heard complaints from the villagers about the substandard construction material which is being used to construct the building.



It was also alleged that sand, and not cement, was being used for the construction. And as per the complaint, the District Magistrate, an assistant engineer took a sample of the construction material and sent it for examination.



Taking a potshot at this incident, SP President Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted on Friday, "In BJP's rule, corruption is amazing. Bricks in construction of Engineering College are being laid without cement."