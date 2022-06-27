TS Class 11 and 12 results will be out tomorrow | Pic: EdexLive

The Telangana School Education Department will release the results of Classes XI and XII examinations at 11 am tomorrow, Tuesday, June 28. Students who appeared in these Board exams can check their results on the official website, results.cgg.gov.in, a long with other websites.

The Inter Public Examination (IPE) was conducted in Telangana from May 6 to May 24, 2022. The practical exams started on March 23 and ended on April 8, 2022.

Students can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official website of the Board: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the 'TS Inter 1st year results 2022' or 'TS Inter 2nd year results 2022' link for the General/Vocational Stream



3) Login with your hall ticket number and date of birth

4) Download the marksheet and save it for future use

Students can also use the app 'T app Folio' to check their results. Android users can download the app via Playstore. The results will be made available online on other websites including results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in.