Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin launched the Kalloori Kanavu (College Dreams) programme, which will offer higher-education guidance to students who have cleared Class XII, at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, June 25. The programme will provide students with detailed information about different courses, colleges, entrance examinations, educational loans and scholarships and so on.

From June 29 to 30, the Government of Tamil Nadu will organise programmes across the state and booklets of career guidance will be distributed among the participants. During the same event, various educational institutions will set up their stalls.

Thousands of students from government, aided, and private schools in Chennai took part in the event at Nehru Indoor Stadium. Experts explained to them about various streams of education and the employment opportunities therein.

Speaking at the event, the CM termed students the intellectual assets of TN. "The government has the duty to help you grow further. I may be the chief minister of the State, but I wish to see you all become 'chiefs' in your respective fields." He appealed to parents and students not to focus only on engineering and medicine but to consider other educational streams as well.

"You can become experts in a field you choose. Take a look at the achievers around the globe. You will find that choosing a field dear to them and working hard helped them become successful. Take a cue from them," the CM said. TN has 30% of the best colleges in India, so it's easy to get a degree. "You can, however, excel in life only if you nurture your unique skills."

The CM also underscored the need for students to develop language skills in Tamil and English. "I have been saying that by 2026, two million TN youth would have improved their (language) skills. I also say Tamil Nadu should become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, and we need your contribution as well to meet that objective," Stalin said.

During the occasion, TN Skill Development Corporation and HCL Technologies showcased the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for providing training to 2,000 government school students who have cleared Class XII exams. HCL will train them under Tech B special skill development programme. The State government would bear the training cost and offer opportunities for the students to pursue higher studies.