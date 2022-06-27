Find out how to apply for the TEE | Pic: EdexLive

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the submission of the online examination forms for the June 2022 Term-End Examination (TEE). The deadline has been extended to June 30, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to fill and submit the TEE form was June 25. Candidates can now submit their forms online by June 30 without paying a late fee. Candidates can fill the form after June 30 as well but will then have to pay a late fee.

To fill the form, candidates can visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in. The TEE this year will be conducted from July 22 till September 5, 2022.

To fill out the application form, follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

2) Click on the TEE June 2022 form link on the homepage

3) Click on the option 'Proceed to fill online examination form'

4) Fill up the form with your details and submit it

5) Take a printout of the form for future reference

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 200 for each theory and practical examination conducted by IGNOU. The fee can be paid via credit card, debit card or net banking.