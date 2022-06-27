The Class XII examination (Arts, Commerce and Science stream) results were announced by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Monday, June 27.



As stated in a report by ANI, the overall pass percentage for Higher Secondary (Class XII) examination in the Arts stream is 83.48%. in the Commerce stream its 87.27% and in the Science stream, it is 92.19%.



"Congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits. However, those who couldn't perform well shouldn't lose heart but keep trying. I'm sure you too will be crowned with success," tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



As many as 1,56,107 students attempted the exam from the Arts stream and 29,487 of them secured a percentage above 60%, earning them a place in the first division. In the second division, 52,944 students found a place and 47,893 students found themselves in the third division.



When it comes to the Commerce stream, as many as 15,199 students appeared. Out of them, 5,018 have secured the first division, 5,186 the second division and the third division has been secured by 3,060 students.



From the Science stream, out of the 33,534 students, 20,171 students secured the first division, 9,833 students secured the second division and 911 students secured the third division.



The Higher Secondary (HS) examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 12.



Around 2.15 lakh students sat the HS exam at 796 centres across the state in the three streams, namely, Arts, Science and Commerce.



In 2021, the pass percentage for the HS exam was 99.06% in Science, 98.93% in Arts and 99.57% in Commerce.



It may be recalled that earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class X examination results.