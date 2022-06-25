The boot camp arranged for school students by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT D) was a huge success. Twenty five high school students participated in the Do-It Yourself (DIY) summer boot camp and showcased the interesting prototypes built by them on June 24, Friday, when the camp was completed.

Devices for rehabilitation exercise monitoring and automated reuse of RO purifier wastewater, along with car seats that could be converted into a stretcher, were among the prototypes built by these school students during the boot camp. The camp was an initiative of the institute's Academic Outreach and New Initiatives office, as per a PTI report.

Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "The school students received valuable guidance from IIT Delhi faculty and student mentors and used state-of-the-art facilities available at the Makerspace (a DIY Central Research Facility at IIT Delhi) to convert their impactful ideas to reality. The students built and refined the functional prototypes of their electro-mechanical projects under the mentorship of the institute faculty and students in the third and the fourth weeks."

The boot camp was organised for a month by IIT Delhi, starting from May 23. It started with the students forming teams and choosing problems to work on during the first week. Subsequently, 9 teams were formed with different projects to work on.

The projects were about rehabilitation exercise monitoring, automating reuse of RO filtered waste water, aeroponics, trekker safety, quadruped terrain mapping robot, avoiding drowsiness in drivers, stretcher convertible seat in vehicles, real-time text to Braille translator and a rolling robot, according to the PTI report.