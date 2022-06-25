The Government of Karnataka passed an order to rename the Department of Primary and Secondary Education in the state to the Department of School Education and Literacy.



Principal Secretary of Education Department (Primary Education), HS Shivakumar, passed an order in this regard followed by approval from Governor Tawar Chand Gehlot.



HS Shivakumar, in the order, stated that, in most of the states, education up to Class XII comes under School Education. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also emphasises the same. This is why, after discussions ensued at various levels, experts opined that it would be apt to rename the Department of Primary and Secondary Education (including the Department of Public Education and Pre-University Education Department) to the Department of School Education and Literacy.



Since the name School Education Department is already being used by the Central government and many states as well, Education Minister BC Nagesh directed that the same model should be adopted in the state and the department should be renamed along the same lines.



The opinion of the department of personnel and administrative reforms has also been sought. Hence, after detailed scrutiny, the Government of Karnataka passed this order, he said.