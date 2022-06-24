For students studying in Classes I to VIII in government schools of Rajasthan, children will be given milk two days a week.



The Government of Rajasthan hopes that this initiative will help not only with the nutritional level of children, but also their enrollment and attendance in government schools will go up, as per an official statement.



Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana, students from Classes I to VIII will get milk two days a week, this was shared by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot while announcing the budget.



Government schools, madrassas and special training centres associated with the mid-day meal scheme — it is at these places that milk will be given.



Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Pawan Kumar Goyal said under the scheme, about 69.21 lakh children studying in government schools would be provided milk prepared from milk powder on Tuesdays and Fridays.



If Tuesdays and Fridays turn out to be holidays, it is the next academic day that the students will be provided with milk. The Additional Chief Secretary (Education) also mentioned that while students studying in Classes I to V will get 150 ml of milk, those studying from Classes VI to VIII will get 200 ml.



He also informed that it is from the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation that the milk powder will be procured.