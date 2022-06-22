The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2022 will be announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). The results will be announced for both intermediate first and second year at 12.30 pm today via a press conference.

After the AP intermediate results 2022 are announced by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh and other officials via the press conference, the direct link will be activated and it is only then that the candidates will be able to check their results. The official website is bieap.gov.in.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) Go to the official website bie.ap.gov.in (which currently says: Results will be announced soon)

2) Click on AP Inter result 2022 link

3) Entre the credentials as asked, like roll number and so on

4) Click submit and the results will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Here's how you can check the results via SMS:

1) Open messages (SMS), type APGEN REGISTRATION NO

2) Send the message to 56263

3) The results will be sent to your number

Only once the student attains 33% can they pass their intermediate first or second year. For all those who aren't able to achieve this, they can appear for the compartmental exam.