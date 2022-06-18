Published: 18th June 2022
Karnataka PUC II exam results have been declared, here's how you can check them
Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh took to Twitter to share the results
The Pre-University Course (PUC) II 2022 results have been announced today, Saturday, June 18, by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) at 11.30 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their scores via the official website, karresults.nic.in.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh informed via a tweet at 11.29 am that 61.88% of students have passed the exam.
When it comes to the passing rate, it is 68.72% among girls and among boys, it is 55.22%.
As many as 6,83,563 students attended the examination, out of which, 4,22,966 students have passed the examinations.
"The supplemental examination date will be announced later this month," he tweeted.
This is how you can check your results:
1) Go to the official website karresults.nic.in
2) Click on the link which says Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022
3) Key in your credentials, as asked and click on submit
4) The results will be up on your screen. Download and take a printout for future reference