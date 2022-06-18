The Pre-University Course (PUC) II 2022 results have been announced today, Saturday, June 18, by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) at 11.30 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their scores via the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh informed via a tweet at 11.29 am that 61.88% of students have passed the exam.

When it comes to the passing rate, it is 68.72% among girls and among boys, it is 55.22%.

As many as 6,83,563 students attended the examination, out of which, 4,22,966 students have passed the examinations.

"The supplemental examination date will be announced later this month," he tweeted.