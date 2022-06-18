The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the results of the Class XII Board examinations on Saturday, June 18, in which around 93.91 per cent of students were declared successful, according to an official.

Dr Suresh Kumar Sony, Chairperson of the HP Education Board, said that a total of 88,013 candidates had appeared in this exam, out of which 82,342 candidates were declared passed and another 3,379 had received compartment. Additionally, girls have secured the top 10 positions in the Arts stream, as stated in a report by PTI. In terms of improvement in the results, the overall pass percentage for HPBOSE Class XII Result 2022 has seen a marginal improvement from 92.77 per cent last year (2021).

Vani Gautam of SVPM Government Girls' Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, has secured the first position in the state by securing 99.8 per cent in the Arts stream. Tanisha Bhardwaj of Government Senior Secondary School, Thethal, Una has secured the first position by securing 98 per cent in the Commerce stream across the state. Kshitij Sharma of Hamirpur's New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar, Hamirpur, Shagun Rana of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, Kangra, and Akshita Sharma Barthi of Bilaspur shared the top position in the Science stream by securing 98.06 per cent.