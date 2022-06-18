The COMEDK UGET exam 2022 will be conducted tomorrow, June 19, by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The exam will be conducted for UG courses in engineering colleges in Karnataka and selective PAN India member universities. Candidates appearing for the exam are required to bring their admit cards to enter the exam centre.

The examination will be computer-based and held across 230 test centres in 154 cities across the country in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9 am to noon while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here are some things that you should keep in mind before appearing for the exam:

1) Candidates should reach the examination centre at the reporting time that has been mentioned in the test admission ticket. Details regarding the exam centre are available on the ticket itself.

2) Do not forget to carry your test admission ticket/admit card to the examination centre which can be downloaded from the applicant login along with two recent passport-size colour photographs.

3) Ensure you carry your face mask, gloves and a water bottle. Remember to stay hydrated!

4) Electronic devices including cell phones and Bluetooth devices are not allowed inside the examination hall.

5) Candidates are required to cooperate as the biometric recording will be done prior to and during the exam.

6) Check guidelines from your respective state government for the required dress code to follow while appearing for the exam.