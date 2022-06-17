The West Bengal JEE results 2022 were announced today, June 17, by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Now that the WBJEEB result link has been activated, students can check their rank cards via the official websites, which are wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

Follow these steps to download the results:

1) Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

2) Click on the result link on the homepage

3) The results of West Bengal JEE will be up on your screen

4) Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

West Bengal JEE exam is conducted for admissions into Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges of West Bengal. This time, it was on April 30 that the WBJEE 2022 exam was conducted in offline mode. It was conducted over two sessions: The first one being from 11 am to 1 pm and the second one being from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The pass percentage is 98.85% and as many as 81,393 students attempted the exam. Himanshu Sekhar of the Barrackpore Central Model School has emerged as the topper.

The counselling will be conducted by concerned authorities in three stages, seat allotment, upgradation, and mop-up rounds.