Looking at the massive gatherings of over 7,000 students who are protesting at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) — popularly known as IIIT Basara — one would wonder as to how the students mobilised themselves. Moreover, they haven't given up even after being subjected to "intimidation" from government authorities and braving the sun and rain for three straight days, as stated in a report by ENS.

The academic year barely started on June 13 but not the issues they have been facing. The pathetic situation in the university, ranging from education, food, hostel, sports and other activities, has made the engineering and pre-engineering students to hit the roads. Students of the institution also alleged that the faculty-student ratio is skewed and is impacting their academic career.

They made the following 11 demands:

1. Appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor

2. Fill all vacant posts

3. Laptops/desktops and projectors for students in all classrooms.

4. Provide all facilities like uniforms shoes, beds in hostel rooms

5. Education based on IT

6. Revival of PUC blocks and hostel

7. Provide internet, electricity and plumbing

8. Measure to break the monopoly of one agency in the canteen

9. Provide PED and PET posts

10. Collaboration with various institutions

11. Immediate repair to fans damaged in classrooms

After speaking to many protesting students, it is found that no political outfit has created unrest on the campus. Sitting outside the heavily barricaded main entrance of RGUKT, one could witness that few latecomers are returning from vacation on an urgent basis to also join in the protest. "I will drop my bag in the hostel and will join in the protest gathering," said a female second-year pre-university course student.

The engineering undergraduates have started using social media to organise themselves by creating WhatsApp groups for each class. Additionally, another WhatsApp group comprised only of the class representatives who have actively been using Telegram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook to spread information. In fact, a Student Governing Council (SGC) comprising of all class representatives was recently elected by students via online mode.

Students continued to protest on the third day despite the appointment of a new Director. They threatened to continue the protest until all their demands are met.