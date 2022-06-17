For the first time ever, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has given an opportunity for the SSC students to improve their marks in the just-concluded examinations, said Director of Examinations D Devananda Reddy. Till now, the option to write betterment examination was provided to intermediate students only.

It may be recalled that the pass percentage in the exams was just 67% and the government has already decided to conduct exams for the failed students in the next month.

Now, the students who have passed in the SSC exams in April 2022 and secured less than 50 marks in a subject (49 and below) are eligible to apply for the betterment exams for a maximum of two subjects, along with SSC advanced supplementary exams, July 2022, he said.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, June 16, Reddy said the betterment examination fee of Rs 500 per subject (Rs 1,000 for a maximum of two subjects) shall be paid at the time of submission of applications. Applications for betterment examinations will be available in the respective school logins from June 16 to 19 and the students who wish to apply for the exams shall approach the headmaster and pay the fees accordingly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that the low pass percentage in the Class X exam results should not be considered as a mistake. The aim is to provide quality education for students in the state and those who failed the Class X exams can appear for the advanced supplementary exams in July and they would also be treated like regulars, he reiterated.