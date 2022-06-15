Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Basara, staged a protest in front of varsity's administrative building in Nirmal district, demanding the State government appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor. They also threatened to continue with their protests till the government concedes to their 12 demands. These demands include the improvement of classroom and hostel facilities.

Following which, many students tagged Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter and attempted to bring the issues his attention too. Today, June 15, at 8.46 am, the Minister tweeted, "Will take all the issues mentioned to the notice of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu & Education Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu".

He also added that, "Kindly be assured that we are committed to resolving any challenges with respect to improving quality of education".

The protesting students alleged that besides the absence of a regular Vice-Chancellor there is also a shortage of regular faculty at the varsity.

"Though the academic year has already begun, the State government is yet to provide computers, projectors and other facilities. Fans are not in working condition. There are no sufficient beds in the hostel," they said.

"Even the food being served in the hostel mess is of poor quality. On several occasions, we have even found small insects and frogs in the hostel food," they added.

Meanwhile, the leaders of BJP, Congress and BSP reached the university to show solidarity with the protesting students. But they were prevented from entering the premises.

NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat managed to scale the compound wall to enter the college. However, police arrested him even as he was addressing the students. He was later shifted to Basara police station.