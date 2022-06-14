Fear and excitement intermingled as students in Telangana crossed the threshold of their schools, both private and government, after summer vacations to commence the fresh academic year 2022-2023 on Monday, June 13.



From Classes, I to VIII, the Government of Telangana had decided that it wanted to introduce English as a medium of instruction in all government schools from this academic year. For the same, over 1.04 lakh government teachers were trained in collaboration with Azim Premji University. Additionally, the state government is giving bilingual books, that is English and Telugu, to students of government schools.



"I am very excited to study in an English medium school as it (English) is necessary for jobs and further education. However, I have very little confidence in speaking," said Jansi Lakshmi who studies in Class VIII at the Purander Round-Table Government High School in Begumpet.



G Vaishali, who studies in Class VIII as well, said she will be taking private tuitions for English. "I wasn't able to study properly because I didn't get Class VII books. I am afraid whether I will be able to grasp things this year," she added.



Many students are awaiting new uniforms as well as textbooks from the authorities, as they were spotted in civil clothes.



"I instruct the students in Telugu, as and when necessary. If they are not facing difficulty understanding concepts I show them pictures which they can relate to," said K Shailaja, a primary school teacher.



Only a few students were in attendance in class on the first day even though efforts are on from the government's side to enroll students. Students are yet to return from their hometowns and villages, a teacher said.



Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy visited the Government Girls School in Mahabubia on Monday to greet the students as they returned to school. With the introduction of the English medium, more students are taking admissions in government schools rather than the private ones, she said, adding that all the government schools will be provided with basic facilities in all respects in the next two years.