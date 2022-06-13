COVID-19 cases are crossing the 200 mark per day in Tamil Nadu and this has parents worried as schools reopen today, June 13.

A homemaker, Priya Sethumadhavan, shared that she was concerned about her daughter, Akansha, attending school. While speaking to IANS, she said: "I am worried as children will mingle with one another and we don't know what is in store for our child. If they were conducting classes in two shifts it would have been better, but most of the classes are in a single shift."

However, teachers informed that there was no option but to reopen schools. Selvanayagan, a teacher at a private aided school in Madurai told IANS, "Connecting with students during online classes was very difficult and students were even confused about the basics. We have to start with basics again and then move ahead."

He also shared how students of Classes I to V need a strong foundation and if there is any delay in the reopening of schools, it will, in turn, affect learning and it will result in students losing out on academics. This cannot be afforded, especially after pandemic-induced long lockdowns.

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a statement had announced that schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on Monday, June 13.