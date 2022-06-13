A demonstration was staged by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on the campus of JNU against the demolition of Afreen Fatima's house. Fatima was a former JNU student and is an activist who resides in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.



On June 12, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, the father of Fatima and the alleged mastermind behind the June 10 violence that erupted in Prayagraj, amid heavy police deployment.



This came after the illegal properties of two persons who were accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, which saw stone pelting on June 10.



Members of JNUSU raised slogans and termed the incident as "bulldozer raj" of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Placards which read "Stop the witch-hunt of Muslims" were also on display.



As per an agency official, Javed Ahmad's building map is not approved by the PDA.