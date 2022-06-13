The timely intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came as a relief for the family of an injured Indian MBBS student from a medical college in Bangladesh. The Indian government is planning to airlift the student, who is in a coma and on a ventilator after a critical accident, and transport him to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Shoaib Lone is a resident of Rajouri district of Delhi. He is a final-year MBBS student in Barind Medical College in Dhaka, Bangladesh. On June 3, he met with an accident along with two of his college friends. One of them died, while the other two, including Shoaib, now lie critically injured in a hospital in Dhaka.

Shoaib's father is a Class IV employee in the Jammu and Kashmir Government. He said that the family has somehow managed to arrange Rs 10 lakh for Shoaib's treatment through contributions, but the money has all been spent. "Now we are neither in the position to bear the charges to treat him at Bangladesh nor in a position to bring him back to India, he said, as reported by PTI.

As the situation worsened for Shoaib and his family, the Indian government decided to step in. Ravinder Raina, the President of Jammu & Kashmir BJP and RSS member, informed on Monday, June 13, that the government has reached out and is making an effort to airlift him to AIIMS, Delhi. He met Shoaib's father during his visit to the Rajouri district and came to know about the situation. "As soon as I came to know about the accident from his father during my visit to Rajouri, I sought help of the PMO. He is in a coma. His parents want help," he said, as reported by PTI.

The politician also informed that the Prime Minister's Office sought the details and PM Modi personally called India's ambassador to Bangladesh to provide all necessary help to the student's family. The ambassador in turn visited Shoaib in Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka, where he is undergoing treatment, and reached out to his family in Rajouri.

Raina said that the government would arrange for specialised care of the student in AIIMS and would bear all the expenses of his treatment. He has thanked the Prime Minister for his speedy action, as reported by PTI.