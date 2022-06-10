Apart from informing that as PU colleges in Karnataka reopened on Thursday, June 9 and there was no untoward incident that was reported, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh also informed that by the third week of June, second PUC results can be expected.

Following the notification from PU Board that even students in those colleges where uniforms are not compulsory should not be wearing any religious attire, whether hijab, bhagwa or anything else, authorities have been on high alert to ensure that there is no tussle or row.

On another note, since supplementary exams are due for SSLC students, the admission deadline to PUC (Pre-University College) has been extended till July 11 without penalty and till July 18 with a penalty of Rs 670. Plus, till June 25 with a special penalty of Rs 2,890.

When asked about the admissions of students as of Thursday, June 9, R Ramachandran, Director, R Ramachandran, shared that the deadline for admissions has been extended, and they will do the admission assessment once the process is done.