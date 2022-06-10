The Government of Andhra Pradesh has reportedly sanctioned the upgradation of 18 high schools into junior colleges exclusively for girls from the next academic year. With this, the district education authorities in Prakasam are now working to improve the necessary infrastructure at the identified locations.

The State government had announced a policy to equip every mandal with at least one government junior college. The fresh move is a development on the officials' proposal to set up 58 new junior colleges in the erstwhile Prakasam district.

"The government has given permissions for upgradation of 18 government high schools into girls junior colleges, which will start functioning from the next academic year. All subject teachers of these high schools will be promoted as Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs). Priority will be given to those mandals with no junior college, model school or Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) established. The girls' colleges will accommodate Class X pass outs from the nearby villages," B Vijaya Bhaskar, District Education Officer (DEO) said.

At present, Prakasam district has 31 existing government junior colleges running under the supervision of regional inspection officer (RIO)-Ongole.

High Schools selected for upgradation

1) Timmayapalem (Addanki)

2) Devarapalem (Chimakurthy)

3) Giddalur

4) Inkollu

5) Budawada (J Pangulur)

6) Kunkalamarru (Karamchedu)

7) Uppalapadu (Kondapi)

8) Ravinuthala (Korisapadu)

9) Karumurivari Palem (Maddipadu)

10) Valaparla (Martur)

11) Vetapalem

12) Dronadula (Yaddanapudi)

13) Pakaala (Singarayakonda)

14) Konijedu (Tangutur)

15) Nidamanur (Naguluppalapadu)

16) Minampadu (SN Padu)

17) Karavadi (Ongole R)

18) ABV Palem (Parchur)