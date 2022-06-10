For initiating disciplinary action against three students over the hijab row, Dr Anasuya Rai, Principal, University College, Hampankatta, Mangaluru has written to Mangalore University Registrar.



The context is that earlier, the college had issued a show-cause notice to these students. This was because the students held a press conference and criticised the college for not permitting them to attend classes with their headscarves. It was by Wednesday, June 8, that they were supposed to respond.



Dr P S Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, shared that the students will be given some more time and if they still don't respond to the notice, they will be suspended from the college.



In another incident at Government First Grade College in Uppinangady, seven students were suspended from the college for turning up in hijab and returned to college without the headscarf. It was on June 8 that their suspension ended and they submitted a written apology mentioning that they will adhere to the uniform rules.



College Principal Shekar MD shared, "We have discussed the issue with their parents. Out of 101 Muslim girl students, 45 of them have come back to classes. We are hopeful that the remaining students will also give importance to education and attend the classes soon."

