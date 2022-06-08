The Government of Tamil Nadu will be discontinuing kindergarten (LKG and UKG) classes in government-run schools starting from the coming academic year onwards, informed officials from the department of school education.



They cited reasons like shortage of teachers, lack of space in government schools and so on which made it necessary to take this step.



It was in the year 2019, that LKG and UKG classes were introduced in government schools to improve elementary-level enrollment. Over 2,500 existing teachers in elementary and middle schools were deputed to these classes.



"Kindergarten has now been shifted to Integrated Child Development Services. Parents can now admit their children to the nearest anganwadis and shift them to government schools later. Teachers deputed to these classes have now been diverted to their previous roles," said an official from the School Education department.



Educationists, however, say the move would only cause further problems."The decision to introduce kindergarten was taken to increase the admission of students in government schools and retain them till higher secondary. But, parents would now have to send their children to private institutions. It is a known fact that shifting them back to government schools is a tough task," said P Jayachandran, an educationist.



In Thanjavur, parent-teacher association members staged a protest in from of the Panagal buildings in the district on Tuesday, June 7, regarding the same.



The protests shared that enrollment in government schools had been steady post the introduction of LKG and UKG classes as children from economically weaker sections of the society could also avail pre-primary education. The government needs to reconsider its decision, the protestors demanded.



As per sources, this decision was leading to a spike in admissions to private nursery schools. The protesters also highlighted the delay by government schools to commence the admission even after the private schools completed theirs.