The findings of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) have been worrying for a few states, one such state is Goa. Expressing concern over the same, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, June 7, met with officials and shared that "focused" efforts will be made to improve the learning outcomes of students when it comes to Math.

Undertaken by the Ministry of Education, NAS is a large-scale survey of students' learning. It gives an understanding of how effective school education is. It also helps analyse the performance so that required improvements can be initiated, stated a copy in PTI.

The report stated that in Goa, students have shown poor performance when it comes to Math, languages, Social Sciences, Sciences, when compared to the national average.

"Chaired a meeting with the Department of Education. We are concerned over the data of the National Achievement Survey Report as Goa falls below the national average in certain areas. Focussed efforts will be made to improve the learning outcomes in Mathematics of students in Goa," Sawant had tweeted.

He also shared that the implementation of CCS rules for employees at aided schools is being considered.

While speaking to reporters, he shared that government-run schools are not the only ones to be blamed as they cater to only 20% of the student population in the state. The rest 80% pursue their education in government-aided schools and government provides grant-in-aid for support to these schools.

He shared that when it comes to the number of schools that are run by the Government of Goa, they have come down as the number of government-aided schools has gone up. He said that it is the latter who needs to improve their performance as the aid and support comes from the state government.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the fact that sans any distractions, teachers should be teaching "full-time".

It may be noted the Chief Minister also holds the portfolio of education and he expressed that the state government is concerned about the report.

"In Mathematics, we are below the national average. The national average is 32% and we are 30% for Class X. In Class VIII, the national average is 36% and we are at 32%. In Class V, the national average is 44% and we are 39%, " the Chief Minister said.



For class three, the national average is 57% and we are 55%, he added.