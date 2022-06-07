PG students, about 50 of them, from Mahavir Institute of Medical Science of Vikarabad and TRR Institute of Medical Science of Patancheru gathered at the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Science (KNRUHS) with placards and staged a protest. It was the demand of the students that they are accommodated in state medical colleges as the National Medical Council (NMC) cancelled their admissions to the above colleges.



It was their demand that the authorities implement NMC orders and adjust the seats that are available in the state medical colleges.



The students met the Registrar of the university, Dr D Praveen Kumar, and submitted a memorandum regarding the future of their academics and their career.



The medical students spoke to the media and asked why should they lose a year of medical studies especially since they are not the ones responsible for what happened. The students also alleged that Dr B Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, KNRUHS, misguided authorities of NMC and the state government due to personal grudges with the medical management.



The VC has written to NMC asking for guidelines for the state government to implement such orders. Registrar of KNRUHS, Dr D Praveen Kumar, shared that once clear guidelines are received from NMC, students will be taken in by the various medical colleges within the university, as per regulations.



He also assured parents saying that not a single student will lose their seat. The Government of Telangana and the university will take all measures to ensure that the future of the students is not affected negatively.