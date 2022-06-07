On Monday, June 6, the Supreme Court of India agreed to consider a plea which was filed by medical students seeking a special stray round of counselling that would help fill vacant postgraduate (PG) medical seats under the All-India Quota (AIQ) in the NEET 2021.



The counsel appearing for candidates was asked to serve the petition's copy to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), National Board of Examination, and the Centre by a vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose, as stated in a copy by PTI.



"Let the advance copy of the petition be served on Ms Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General who may get instructions in the matter. The petitioner may serve one advance copy of the petition in the Central Agency also," the bench said, as quoted in a report by PTI.



The hearing of the matter has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 8.



Filed by Astha Goel and others, the petition sought a direction to MCC to conduct a special stray round of counselling so as to allow the candidates to participate for the seats that are vacant, available after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of AIQ.



The petitioners also sought a direction to MCC to provide the exact number of vacant seats after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of AIQ.