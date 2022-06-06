Madurai MP S Venkatesan had recently sent a letter to Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad with the request to take measures and provide educational loan waivers to those students who were pursuing their higher education in Ukraine and had to return midway due to the Russia-Ukraine war. For the same, the MP received a reply which he welcomed.



In his response to the MP's letter, Bhagwat Karad stated that the Government of India has already asked the Indian Banks' Association to understand the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the outstanding education loans and to initiate stakeholders consultation in the same regard.



The minister of state also highlighted how they had evacuated about 22, 500 students and assisted them when it comes to food and accommodation under Operation Ganga.



He also stated how the situation in Ukraine is now fluid and the government is keenly monitoring the developments. Once the situation is stabilised, it would be easier to assess implications and consider remedial measures.



In a statement to the press, Venkatesan shared that though the Union Minister of State has shown concern via the letter, it is vital that decisions are taken as soon as possible as students, along with parents, are in an anxious state.