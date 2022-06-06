Delhi University’s Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) has submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Students Welfare on Monday, June 6, asking for the postponement of the semester exams for students of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). The move comes after a protest was held on June 1 regarding the matter at the varsity’s Arts Faculty. The protest was carried out by KYS along with the members of NCWEB.

The students have alleged that there is no proper conduction of classes for the NCWEB students nor is there a fixed schedule of exams. Harish Gautam, a member of KYS, said, “The classes for these students have just started and the exams are scheduled for August. The syllabus which is designed to be completed in four to six months is being completed in just two months. This puts a lot of pressure on the students”. Hence, they are demanding the exams be postponed until the syllabus is properly completed and students have had enough time to prepare."

He also claimed that the classes for these students are not being conducted on time. “Since students under NCWEB are enrolled on a correspondence mode, there is no regular class. There is no formal education mode. Classes are held only on Saturdays and Sundays. But even these are not conducted properly. The syllabus is not completed on time, and there is no proper study material provided to these students. They are being given SOL study materials (issued by the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi), which do not go through any quality checks, and are thus, of poor quality, and do not help the students in any way. The teachers or lecturers also do not provide any guidance or help to these students, and they are suffering”.

In a press release issued by KYS on June 1 after the protest, it was mentioned, “It should be known that most women students of NCWEB hail from socio-economically weak backgrounds and low-income families. Despite that, NCWEB students continue to face neglect by the university and colleges. They are given merely 50 classes for the same syllabus taught to regular college students across the academic year. With no access to scholarships, quality study material, and quality libraries, NCWEB students are only given access to a very small and inadequate library”.

Students have demanded that the semester results for the NCWEB students should also be declared along with the semester results of the regular college students. The press release also states, “All students must be given printed study material in both Hindi and English languages. Regular college seats must be increased and all willing students of NCWEB must be given admission into the regular mode. KYS pledges to intensify the struggle against informalisation of higher education”.

The NCWEB is a special body that allows women students belonging to Delhi to write exams at the Delhi University by attending special coaching, without attending regular classes. Both UG and PG courses are covered under this Board. It began functioning in September 1944 with only three students. At present, about 31,000 students are enrolled under it, as per information provided on the NCWEB website.