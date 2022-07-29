The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) tomorrow, July 30. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in to check their scores once released.

KCET 2022 exam was conducted for securing admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary and other technical courses in the colleges of Karnataka. The exam was held from June 16 to June 18, 2022. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on June 22.

Earlier, KEA officials had stated that the KCET results will only be announced after the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results. In fact, this year, KEA will be considering 50 per cent of the theory marks from Class XII CBSE and ICSE results.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, the result link will be active, click on this link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Your CET result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check your result and save it for future use

The KCET scorecard will include details such as your roll number, subject-wise scores and total marks secured in the entrance exam.