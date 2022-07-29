The Tamil Nadu Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) got a breather from their fights against several issues as Tamil Nadu decided to reduce the FMGs' fee to pursue Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI). With this decision, the medicos can now pay Rs 30,000, instead of Rs 5.20 lakh, said State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian.

As stated in a report by PTI, the Minister said, "This was decided at a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin, who took a considerate view of the plight of the medicos who faced difficulties in pursuing an internship in the State." Addressing the media, the Minister said, "Apart from completely waiving off Rs 2 lakh to be paid to the government, it was decided to drastically reduce Rs 3.20 lakh to be paid to the MGR Medical University."

Further, he clarified that it would be adequate if a medico pays Rs 30,000 alone for training. Additionally, he directed them to approach the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to avail themselves of the CRRI. Subramanian said that with the National Medical Council (NMC) accepting the demand of the Chief Minister, about 521 FMGs could avail of the internship at the 11 newly established medical colleges. Also, he added that the certificate verification process has been simplified by the government.