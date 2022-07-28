On Thursday, July 28, heavy rain lashed the Jammu region and weather officials said that this extreme weather was triggering flash floods and mudslides. Due to this, the schools and higher educational institutions have been shut in the Ramban district.

According to an official's statement, "In view of heavy rains across district Ramban, all government and private schools shall remain closed today. Students are advised to stay home and remain safe." Further, the official advised people and children to stay away from water bodies as there is an increase in the water levels due to heavy downpour.

As stated in a report by PTI, the Chenab river witnessed a rise in water level to a dangerous level of 35 feet and the authorities have issued warnings that it will rain further. Consequently, due to mudslides, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has also been shut, bringing hundreds of vehicles to halt on this route.