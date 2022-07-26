The potholes on National Highway 66 have become a death trap for commuters and a few days ago, a college student suffered injuries after her two-wheeler fell in a pothole after she tried to navigate it at the Nethravathi river bridge near Mangaluru.

Nishmitha, a resident of Kottara, is pursuing her final year MSc at Mangalore University and she was preparing to appear for UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) and MSc internal examinations next month. However, after suffering injuries due to a pothole last Friday, July 22, she has undergone surgery. Hence, she will not be able to appear for the exams.

"I was going to Mangaluru from Konaje on Friday and it was raining heavily. I did not notice a huge pothole with rods in it on the bridge and my vehicle fell on the road. An autorickshaw driver took me to the hospital and during the x-ray, the doctors said that my right arm had a fracture. Hence, I have undergone surgery at a cost of Rs 65,000 and the doctors have advised six months of rest. For project work, I had been to the University. The internal exams will be held in August and I won't be able to appear for the NET exam either. In post-graduation, we can't have a substitute for the exam hence, I may lose a year," she said.

The student blamed the poor condition of the highway for the mishap and said she has not decided yet about lodging a complaint. "I stay at a hostel and my parents are in Madikeri. I want to complete my studies and I will not be able to pursue my studies if I lodge a police complaint. We pay a toll at every tollgate. When we taxpayers are doing our duty, why can't the national highway authorities and the government maintain the roads?" She asked.