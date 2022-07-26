Principal Secretary to Department of School Education and Literacy S Selvakumar on Monday, July 25, passed an order directing that each official — not just from the Education Department but all others from taluk to state level — must adopt one school or PU college in Karnataka.

The order also states that they should strive towards improving the quality of education and comprehensive academic development of the respective institution by making maximum use of available resources.

There are over 47,000 government schools and 1,200 government PU colleges in the state.

According to the order, each official adopting an institution must visit it at least once or twice a month. During the visit, he or she should review the academic progress and give suitable directives for further improvement. They should also interact with students, learn about their interests, inspire them to have specific goals in life and motivate them to achieve it.

Commissioner of Education Department and Director of Department of Public Instructions and other higher officials will allot the institutes to officials for adoption. The focus should be more on schools in rural areas and those with high number of students, read the order.

Deputy Directors to the Education Department and PU Department, district commissioners, ZP CEOs and other officials will be nodal officers for the implementation of the programme at district levels. Monthly reports of the works done should be submitted to the government, the orders added.