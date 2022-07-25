Just a few days after a Class XII student allegedly died by suicide in a private school in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, a similar incident has been reported at a Tiruvallur school hostel on Monday, July 25.

A heavy police contingent is camping at Kezhachery in Tiruvallur district following the incident, as stated in a report by IANS. The student had gone to school in the morning and then went back to her hostel room. School authorities alerted the hostel when she failed to return even after a couple of hours. Upon inquiry, she was found hanging in her room.

It may be recalled that on July 13, a Class XII girl student died by suicide at the hostel of a private residential school in Kallakurichi which escalated into a major issue. The private school where the girl was studying was vandalised and people took to the streets torching four school buses and one police bus. Furniture and other materials were also destroyed. Following the day of their daughter’s death, family and relatives also staged a sit-in protest blaming the school management and demanding further action to be taken.

Reports have suggested that the school’s alumni and the family contest that the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted prior to her death. They also alleged that the school is trying to hide foul play. As a result, her father filed a petition before the Madras High Court suspecting that she was killed.

With the police drawing flak from all corners over the manner in which the case was handled, a heavy police contingent has been deployed near the school. Police from other adjacent districts have also been called up to replenish stocks.

After the Kallakurichi incident, the state police are on the back foot and many contingents of police have reached the spot to prevent any escalation of violence.