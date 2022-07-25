Displaying that disability is not an obstacle to success, a student from Kochi, Hannah Alice Simon, added another feather to her accolades as she secured the first rank in Class XII Board examinations in the disabled category.

She is a motivational speaker, a singer and a YouTuber and by scoring 496 out of 500 in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII exams, Hannah is now a topper despite her diagnosed condition of microphthalmia, a condition that resulted in blindness, as stated in a report by ANI.

A girl of many talents, Hannah is not only excelling in her academics but she has also launched a book titled Welcome Home on July 15, which consists of six short stories of six young girls. While highlighting her parents' decision of allowing her to attend a normal school, Hannah said, "Instead of giving me an education in a school for disabled students, my parents thought of admitting me in a normal school so that I don't face any difficulty for my further studies in college," as per ANI.

She also stressed that she was bullied at school but she moved on as she had many more accomplishments to achieve. "I was bullied, I was young and I was kept at a distance even when I grew older. But I know that even as I move on in my life, I will face these kinds of challenges. So facing them from early childhood itself has made me stronger to face bigger challenges in life," she said.

She also pointed out that her parents treated her no different when it came to studies or opportunities. "For my parents, I am not special. All three of us are special, equally. I am just one among three children. They never told me that I am different. They always said that I am just like the other children, I can do anything that the other children can. When my friends were running races, I also wanted to run. My parents used to take me to the school ground and ran with me as they held my hands," she added, as per ANI.

Hannah's father, Simon Mathews, credited her mother Lija Simon for Hannah's confidence and attitude. "When Hannah was a child, she faced bullying in school. Friends kept her out of friendships. Hannah's mother is the main person behind her to pull her up, she supported her all the way. She supported her in such a way that boosted her confidence. All those difficulties made Hannah stronger. Hannah also understood everything pretty well. She accepted the challenges," said Simon Mathews.

The 19-year-old Humanities student became a topper in the category of students with disabilities in the country. A resident of Kochi, Hannah studied at Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School in Kakkanad, Kerala.