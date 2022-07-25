Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay protested on Monday, July 25 against what they claimed was a massive fee hike by the college administration. More than 500 students participated in the protest.

Today, they began a protest rally from the hostel area and marched to the main gate. “In today’s protest, the security guards blocked the main gate so that students could not go out. The students sat near the gate and continued the protest,” the student said.

While the students had earlier been informed that an open house will be conducted on July 26 (tomorrow, Tuesday) to discuss the fee hike, the student said that, “We still haven't received official mail from the administration, we are expecting it to happen tomorrow.”

They added that they plan to continue their protest even at the open house and until the fee hike has been rolled back by the administration.

Students had earlier protested against the same issue on July 20. They had stated that, “There has been a 45 per cent increase in fees with most of the fee components being raised from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, while the Gymkhana fee alone is increased by 340 per cent,” in an open letter to the University administration that was also shared on social media. Students also said that they have been asked to pay the hostel fund separately.

Additionally, the students claimed that none of the student representatives were informed of the decision and the institute refused to provide any documents related to the fee expenditure and fee committee meetings which decided on the fee hike, a student of the University who wished to remain anonymous told EdexLive.

They said that they have been informed by the Deputy Director of the institute that they are facing a fund crunch at the moment as they are not receiving enough funds from the government.