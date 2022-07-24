As many as 18 students occupy the top rank in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) examinations, the results of which were announced on July 24, Sunday. They scored 99.75 per cent.



The second rank is shared by 58 students who scored 99.50 per cent and the third rank has 78 students who scored 99.25 per cent, as stated in a copy in PTI.



A point to note is that it is after two years that the council announced a merit list. This is because, in the previous year, exams couldn't be conducted owning to the pandemic hence results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.



The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.52 per cent and of the boys is 99.26 per cent, the former is only marginally higher than the latter.



Two exams were conducted in a single year for the first time. In November - December 2021, the first semester exams were held and in April - May 2022, the second-semester exams were held. This was for both Class X and XII as well.



Explaining the result computation formula, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said the first semester marks of each subject have been halved with the exception of subjects like geometrical, mechanical drawing and art.



"These marks have then been added to the second semester and practical/project marks to arrive at final marks in each subject," he added.



For CISCE Class XII exams, 1,228 schools presented 96,940 candidates, including 52.76 per cent boys and 47.24 per cent girls



The candidates included 12 visually-challenged students, of which six have scored above 90 per cent.



Similarly, of 180 candidates with learning difficulties, 18 have scored above 90 per cent in the exams.



The Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination was conducted in 49 written subjects, of which 12 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages.



The northern region has the best pass percentage (99.43 per cent), followed by the eastern region with a pass percentage of 99.18 per cent.

