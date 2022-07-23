Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, recorded the country's highest success rates of 99.68% and 98.83% in the CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations respectively. The All-India pass percentage was 94.4% for Class X and 92.71% for Class XII.

Last year too, students from the Thiruvananthapuram region registered the highest success rates of 99.99% for Class X and 99.89% for Class XII among various regions in the country. While the all-India success rate dropped by 4.64% for Class X and 6.66% for Class XII this year compared to the previous year, the corresponding drop was only 0.31% and 1.06% for Classes X and XII respectively in the Trivandrum region.

In the Class X exam, a total of 67,938 students appeared from the Thiruvananthapuram region, of which, 67,720 became eligible for higher studies. This included 33,841 boys and 33,879 girls. Among the students who passed, the highest were from independent (private) schools, 61705; followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), 4566; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), 1164; and government schools, 500.

While Kerala alone recorded a pass percentage of 99.22%, the success rate in Lakshadweep was 90%. In the Class XII exam, 38,202 students appeared from the Thiruvananthapuram region, of which, 37,754 became eligible for higher studies. This included 18,468 boys and 19,286 girls. While 33,462 students passed from private schools, 3,661 became eligible for higher studies from KVs. The number of students who passed out from JNVs and government schools were 972 and 82 respectively.

The pass percentage of Kerala alone was 98.83% while it was 100% for Lakshadweep.



Two-term exam

Owing to the pandemic, the CBSE Board exams were conducted for the first time in two terms — Term One in objective mode and Term Two in descriptive mode. Each term covered 50% of the portions. The syllabus was also reduced by 30% taking into account the loss of 'transactional time' in view of the pandemic. "The weightage of Term One was fixed at 30% and Term Two at 70% for theory papers. However, for the practical exam, equal weightage was decided to be given for both terms for preparing the final result," the CBSE said in a press note.