Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the Chief Guest at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University on July 29, Friday.

"We extended an invitation to him earlier this month, and it is almost confirmed that he will participate. We will soon receive a communication from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), " said an official of the university, adding that a security team from the PMO visited Anna University a few days ago to check security aspects.



In 2019, PM Modi attended the convocation of IIT Madras, and in February 2021, he attended the convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University via video conferencing. This would be the first time he is attending an event at Anna University.

A prestigious institute

Anna University is one of the premier institutes of Tamil Nadu. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 that were announced by Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, on July 15, Anna University secured 22nd rank in the Overall category. In the Universities category, it secured 20th rank.

In other categories of the NIRF Rankings 2022 too, Anna University made its presence felt. In the Research category, it featured on the 21th spot and 17th in the Engineering spot. In the Management category, it featured in the 49th spot and 29th spot in the Architecture category.