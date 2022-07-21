The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy announced that eggs, bananas or peanut chikkis (supplementary nutrition) would be included in the midday meal scheme as part of Prime Minister Poshan Shakti Nirman for students of Classes I to VIII studying in government and aided schools for 46 days a year in all districts.

The scheme was earlier implemented for 46 days under "flexibility for innovative intervention" programme in a few districts of Kalyana Karnataka at a cost of Rs 4,494.29 lakh to address malnourishment. Following the success of the scheme, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, Dr Vishal R, submitted a proposal to the State Government to implement it for students of Classes I to VIII in all the districts for 100 days. The government, however, approved it for 46 days.

BH Girija, special officer and in-charge Principal Secretary (Planning), Department of School Education and Literacy, passed an order in this regard on Wednesday, July 20.

To ensure transparency, the State Government has directed the officials to upload the details on eggs, chikkis, bananas supplied to students on SATS (Student Achievement Track System) and MDM (Midday Meal) software.

Meanwhile, Education Minister BC Nagesh has clarified that no student will not be forced to consume eggs. "Vegetarians can choose between chikkis and bananas," he said.