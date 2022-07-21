The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CA Intermediate May Examination 2022 results on Thursday, July 21. Rajan Kabra from Aurangabad secured the All India first rank in the examination whereas Nishtha Bothra from Guwahati secured the All India second rank.

The CA Intermediate exam was held from May 14 to May 31, 2022 at 546 Intermediate exam centres in the country. Practising mock tests before the examination was the key to clearing it, said Nishtha Bothra. She scored 658 out of 800 with 82.25 per cent. “I did the Revision Test Papers (RTP) and Mock Test Papers (MTP) for all the practical subjects. I also referred to extra questions that were taught during my tuition,” she said. She also gave six to seven mock tests for each practical subject regularly to get a hold of the exam pattern. “I used to write a lot in these mock tests so it gave me written practice,” she added.

While elaborating on the challenges Nishtha faced, she said that she had to defer her term initially due to some family commitments. “As a result, I was not studying the way I should have in December and January and I was not well either then. But by February I started studying properly and got back on track but it was difficult to make that transition,” she said.

Similarly, Rajan Kabra also said that consistency was the key to his preparation. He secured 666 out of 800 and his percentage stands at 83.25 per cent. “I didn’t do anything special I was just consistent,” he said. However, he mentioned that time was a constraint to his preparation. “Our Foundation exam was in July and results came out in September so we had very little time to prepare as compared to other students,” he added. Although he is not sure about his future plans, he said that he picked CA as a career because he believes that it is a noble profession.

Looking into future prospects of her career, Nishtha said that she would like to explore the teaching profession in addition to CA. “I had the opportunity to meet some great people and teachers since childhood and I want to give back to society and teach CA,” she said. She also said that she wanted to pursue this career because most people in her family pursued it as well. “It is my father’s dream but he couldn’t complete it since he passed away years ago so I decided to fulfill that,” she said.

Over 1,51,818 students attempted the exam in 546 centres. In Group I, 80.605 students appeared and 10,717 passed. The pass percentage for Group I stands at 13.20 per cent. For Group II, 63,777 candidates appeared and 7,943 of them passed. The pass percentage stands at 12.45 per cent.

To check their results, candidates can use their pin numbers along with roll numbers.