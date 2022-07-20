A shameful incident occurred at a primary school in Uttar Pradesh. And it was all over clicking photographs. Two teachers of the school allegedly asked two Dalit girl students to take off their school uniforms and hand them over to two other students who were not in uniforms, for clicking photographs. And now, a police probe has been ordered in the matter.

The incident was reported in Hapur district's Udaipur village. The involved primary school has not been named but the two teachers accused in this incident are Sunita and Vandana. The incident took place on July 11. However, only on July 19, a probe in the matter was ordered by the Block Education Officer, as reported by PTI.

According to the police, the teachers forced two Dalit girls to remove their uniforms and give them to two other girls. A complaint in this regard was registered by the girls' parents and an FIR was lodged at the Kanpur police station. Parents alleged that when their daughters refused to take off their uniforms, the teachers beat the students and insulted them for their caste.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Archana Gupta said that the two teachers were suspended on July 14. However, despite this, the parents have claimed that the teachers have been showing up at the school. One of the teachers informed that she had been asked to come to the school because she is in charge of the school keys, according to a report by The Wire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra informed that the teachers have been booked under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 166 (public servant disobeying law) and 505 (public mischief), according to PTI.