The National Testing Agency has postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) Session 2 that was scheduled to begin from July 21 this week. The exam will now commence from July 25, as per an official notice by the NTA. The admit cards for the exam will be available from tomorrow, July 21. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) is going to be commenced from 25 July 2022 onwards for 629778 candidates at different centres located in approximately 500 cities throughout the country including 17 cities outside India," read the notice which was put out by NTA on July 20, Wednesday.

The JEE Main Session 1 was conducted from June 23 to 29. Students in many centres across India had claimed that technical glitches disrupted the exam. Since then, students have been demanding that Session 2 either be postponed, or they get an extra attempt through a fresh Session 3 of the exam. Last year, the JEE Main exam was conducted in four sessions, giving students four bites at the cherry. However, this year, the schedule was truncated to two attempts only.

Students have been using hashtags such as #JEEAspirantsFutureMatters and #JEEStudentsWantJustice and demanding that the NTA either give them another attempt or postpone Session 2. The NTA, in its notice, did not provide a reason for the postponement of the exam by four days.