According to the Ministry of Education (MoE), the University Grants Commission (UGC) is not considering any proposal to absorb ad-hoc teachers as permanent faculty in central universities. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on July 18, Monday.

"No proposal is under consideration in the University Grants Commission (UGC) to absorb ad-hoc teachers as permanent teachers. However, the Ministry of Education and the UGC from time to time have requested all the central universities to fill up the posts on regular basis," he said, as per a PTI report.

According to data shared by the minister, as many as 3,904 teachers are employed in central universities in temporary posts, which includes 122 teachers on ad-hoc basis, 1,820 on a contract basis and 1,931 as guest faculties. He also informed that only two universities, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the University of Delhi (DU) have ad-hoc faculties.

He additionally informed that DU has the maximum number of guest teachers — 248 guest faculties — followed by 150 in the University of Allahabad and 129 in Manipur University, Imphal. Delhi University also leads in universities with the maximum number of teachers appointed on a contract basis, which is 1,044, while AMU is at a distant second with 159 and Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, at third with 120, as per the PTI report.

Meanwhile, PTI has also reported that DU, on the same day, July 18, directed its colleges to continue the services of existing ad-hoc teachers on usual terms "for the time being" till the regular appointments were made.