In connection to the incident where young women and girls who reached an exam centre in Kollam district of Kerala to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam were asked to remove their undergarments in order to attempt the exam, police registered a case.



It was on the basis of a complaint of a girl who faced this humiliating experience that a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). The girl faced this incident while she was appearing for the NEET exam in Ayur district, at a private educational institute, on Sunday, July 17.



A team of officers recorded the girl's statement and informed that an investigation has been launched and the friskers who were allegedly involved in the act would be arrested soon.



The issue came to light yesterday, Monday, July 18, when a 17-year-old's father spoke to the media and informed that his daughter was sitting for her first NEET exam and was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over three-hour-long exam without a brassiere.



The father had told a TV channel that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which did not say anything about innerwear.



Various youth organisations protested and condemned the incident. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. The Commission has directed the Kollam Rural SP to file a report within 15 days.