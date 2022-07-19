Just as the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that it had no plans to absorb the ad-hoc teachers working in central universities for permanent positions, Delhi University (DU) directed its colleges to continue the services of existing ad-hoc teachers as per usual terms. According to the varsity officials, the arrangement was "for the time being" in the academic session 2022-23, till regular appointments are made.

The move comes after the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) urged the university colleges and departments to renew the appointment of such teachers for the current academic session. Classes under this session are scheduled to begin on July 20, as per a report by PTI.

In a letter to various colleges affiliated to it, the university's Assistant Registrar has stated that the appointment of teaching staff on regular basis would take more time. And, as such, the university urged the colleges to comply with the directive to continue with ad-hoc teachers.

"The university feels that the services of existing teaching staff appointed on ad-hoc basis, as per the guidelines, not be dispensed with or disengaged for the time being and they be allowed to continue on ad-hoc basis on usual terms in the larger academic interests of students in various disciplines/subjects till the regular appointment of teaching staff is made," the letter read.

Delhi University Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said, "We have asked colleges to continue all ad-hoc teachers for the time being so that there is no displacement. Meanwhile, we are hopeful that regular appointments are made," as per a PTI report.

The university currently has over 4,200 ad-hoc teachers in 66 colleges. As per the rules of the university, ad-hoc appointment is made for a maximum of four months. If the requirement persists after four months, a college can continue with the service of the teacher after following the due procedure, as per DUTA.

Welcoming the directive, Academic Council member Naveen Gaur has said that it would help in the rejoining of all the ad-hoc teachers.